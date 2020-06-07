Utilise workers in Tamil Nadu, CM exhorts industries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday inaugurated “Luminous Tamil Nadu”, a digital conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). Representatives of over 500 major industries participated in the digital event.

The CM called upon industries to utilise the workers in the State during the ongoing crisis to avoid any slackness in productivity. He also announced that the procedures for obtaining approvals from district level offices would be simplified further