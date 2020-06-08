‘Allocate houses for residents of Muthannan Kulam within city’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore MP P R Naratajan, on Sunday, urged the district administration to allocate houses for the residents of Muthannan Kulam within the city limits.

It is to be noted that Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Saturday commenced the process of razing down illegal construction along Muthannan Kulam in Kumarasamy Nagar.

On Sunday, a group of residents who lost their houses staged a demonstration stating that the houses allocated by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) are too far from the city.

Addressing media persons during the demonstration, P R Natarajan said the houses of those who are yet to receive tokens from the slum clearance board should not be demolished.

He said, "People who are relocated to housing units outside the city find it difficult to commute for their work on a daily basis."

Officials, on their part, assured the agitators that they would hold a tripartite meeting at the district collectorate on June 10 in this regard.

When contacted, city corporation officials said the civic body would demolish close to 1,000 illegally constructed structures at Muthannan Kulam.

A higher official of TNSCB said they have issued token to as many as 1,550 families. The tokens are for replacement living quarters in Malumichampatti, Keeranatham, Madukkarai and Anna Nagar, said the official adding that none of the areas are located within the city.