Filling walls and children's lives with colours, these teachers are setting goals across Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur-based psychologist N Rahman Khan said that children would show more interest to go school if the atmosphere is colourful.

Teachers of Pattampoochi have changed six government schools as colorfully through their painting skills in Coimbatore region during lockdown period.

Teachers of Pattampoochi have changed six government schools as colorfully through their painting skills in Coimbatore region during lockdown period.

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A teachers’ group -- Pattampoochikal -- from Tirupur is setting new teachers goals by painting the walls of government schools. Since 2016, they have coloured over 70 institutions across Tamil Nadu. After the lockdown norms were relaxed in May, the team of seven have extended their free service to six schools.

The group’s Coordinator A Santhosh Kumar said, “We focus on schools in tribal and rural areas as they hardly have any financial support to improve its infrastructure. We need Rs 42,000 to Rs 45,000 to paint one school. Some headmasters, have approached us to get their school walls painted. In such cases, we request them to just provide the paints.”

Headmaster of Government Tribal Residential Elementary School, said, “In 2018, Pattampoochikal teachers approached me and expressed their interest in changing the school’s ambience. I had no money then, they did a commendable job and later, I gave them 50 per cent of their expenses.”  

