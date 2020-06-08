STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK MLA Anbazhagan treated for COVID-19 in critical condition: Hospital authorities

"His existing chronic kidney disease is also worsening. His condition currently is described as critical," CEO of the hospital Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy said in a statement.

Published: 08th June 2020 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

DMK legislator J Anbazhagan (File | EPS)

DMK legislator J Anbazhagan (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: After showing improvement, the health condition of DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, affected by COVID-19, has significantly deteriorated and is critical, the hospital treating him said on Monday.

The 61-year old legislator's health, which saw improvement with oxygen requirement sliding to half, deteriorated on Monday, Dr Rela institute and Medical Centre said.

"Since today evening there has been a significant deterioration of his condition. His oxygen requirement has gone up once again and his cardiac function also is deteriorating requiring medicine support for blood pressure."

"His existing chronic kidney disease is also worsening. His condition currently is described as critical," CEO of the hospital Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy said in a statement.

On Tuesday last, Anbazhagan, who is among the party district secretaries in the state capital and a senior functionary, complained of severe acute respiratory distress and tested positive for coronavirus on admission.

Initially, he was managed with high flow oxygen therapy through facemask and he was put on ventilator support on June 3 as his respiratory distress worsened, the hospital said.

At a time when he was being gradually weaned off from the ventilator, his condition deteriorated, it said.

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Friday visited the corporate hospital and its chairman Dr Mohamed Rela and assured full government support for treating the MLA.

DMK President M K Stalin also had visited the hospital the following day and enquired about Anbazhagan's health.

The MLA represents Chepauk-Triplicane constituency in the city and had undergone a liver transplant about 15 years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anbazhagan coronavirus case Anbazhagan critical DMK
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp