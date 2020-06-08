STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man forges RC books via RTO portal, booked

The suspect identified as Angu Lingam, is a resident of Chinnampalayam near Pollachi. A manhunt had been launched to nab him.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A man was booked in Pollachi for allegedly pledging forged RC (registration certificate) smart cards of vehicles for obtaining loans from a Chennai-based finance firm. The smart cards were reportedly fabricated at Pollachi Regional transport office by breaching the security system.

According to the police, the suspect worked as a private agent at the RTO office. He allegedly used the vehicles' registration certificates that were submitted at the office for renewal, name change and conversion into smart cards. By using his contacts with the staff at the RTO office, he illegally accessed the computers and changed the vehicles' ownership to his and his family members' names. Since March 2019, he had changed ownership of vehicles and got smart card RCs for 11 of them, including goods vehicles. Later, he pledged the documents with a private finance firm at Chennai for a loan.

The forgery came into light when the finance firm approached the original vehicle owners through their addresses mentioned in the RC documents for repayment of a loan. Baffled, the owners took the matter to the RTO office. Following a complaint from Regional Transport Officer (RTO) P Muruganantham (52), the Pollachi East police registered a case against the person and initiated a probe.

The police said that he had accessed the Transport Commissionerate and State Transport Authority portal through Pollachi RTO office. Someone from the RTO office might have helped him. An investigation is underway, the police added.

Pollachi RTO P Muruganantham said, "A departmental inquiry will be conducted to find out how he accessed our official portal."

Lingam was booked under Sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (Using as genuine a forged) and 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

