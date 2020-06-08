STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One-year-old child among nine new COVID-19 patients in Puducherry, cases rise to 128

After the discharge of four patients on Monday after treatment, the number of active cases being treated stands at 75. So far, 53 patients have been discharged.

Published: 08th June 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women awaiting COVID-19 checkup at Indra Gandhi Medical college in Puducherry. (Photo.| EPS/ G Pattabi Raman)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Nine more people including a one-year-old girl have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Union Territory on Monday taking the total number of cases to 128.

According to a Health Department release, eight patients are in Puducherry region and one in Mahe.

Presently, 34 patients are in the government medical college hospital, 39 in Jipmer, one in Mahe GH and another one outside Puducherry in Salem (Tamil Nadu).

Of the 9 positive cases on Monday, six were admitted to the government medical college, two in Jipmer and one in Mahe Government hospital.

The patients are residents of Govinda Salai, Kathirkammam, Gorimedu, Vinoba Nagar, Koyakulam, Veeman Nagar and Achariyapuram in Villianur.

