SR transports 5.49 lakh stranded people

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has transported 5.49 lakh people in Shramik Special trains through its Mission Back Home since May 1. As on June 6, a total of 404 Shramik Special trains have been operated from major stations across Southern Railway. Around 238 special trains originated from Tamil Nadu.
