Tamil Nadu reaches 33,229 with 1,562 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 1,562 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths pushing the infection count to 33,229 and toll to 286, the government said.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 1,149 and the state capital's tally has touched 23,298, a health department bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu, which has been reporting 1,000 plus cases on a daily basis recently, recorded 1,515 infections on Sunday and today's count of 1,562 is a new high.

While the state's tally stood at 33,229, the active cases are 15,413.

As many as 528 people got discharged today, while cumulatively 17,527 patients have recovered.

Out of the 17 dead, 14 had co-morbidities, the government said.