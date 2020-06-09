STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna University may conduct exams online; Public will get a vote

The trend also caught on across the country with students demanding various State government to cancel their semester exams.

Published: 09th June 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Online Vehicle Registration across Kerala

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the State sees no respite from the rising Covid-19 cases, Anna University is looking at the possibility of conducting its 2019-20 even semester exam online. “The final decision will be taken after receiving public opinion,” said MK Surappa, the Vice Chancellor of the varsity speaking to Express.

In a rather odd tangent to #BlackLivesMatter trending on social media after the death of George Floyd, college students -particularly those in private engineering colleges started #StudentLivesMatter. The hashtag was set viral to appeal to the government to not risk students’ lives by conducting exams.

“Students are not testing kits. Open parliaments first then colleges. #StudentLivesMatter #CancelAUExamsTN,” a student tweeted on Sunday evening.

The trend also caught on across the country with students demanding various State government to cancel their semester exams.

Many students migrate to study higher education and conducting physical examinations when transport is unavailable will exclude thousands of students. “The exam will put thousands of students and teachers at risk. It is better to cancel this semester’s exam,” said KM Karthik the leader of the All India Private College Employees Union (AIPCEU).

In response to this Anna University is mulling over the idea of conducting the exams online. “As a technical institution, it is time we moved our exams online. However the exams only be conducted after at least a minimum level of normalcy and safety is reached. Students must be able to move around enough to access computers with internet,” said the varisty’s VC MK Surappa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anna University
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp