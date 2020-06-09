STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu's Jayankondam residents worry inmates breach rules to hang out at tea stalls

Ariyalur district has 370 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 50 are in the Jayankondamarea.

Published: 09th June 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Police posted there are supposed to ensure people do not enter or leave the facility without permission. (Photo | EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

Ariyalur: Residents of Jayankondam near Periyar matriculation school, now a quarantine facility, have complained the inmates come out and outsiders pay visits without any checks being conducted. They also said the inmates often hang out at tea shops close to the facility.

Alarmed coronavirus may spread. they have called for stricter quarantine measures at the facility.

Ariyalur district has 370 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 50 are in the Jayankondamarea. Subsequently, the district administration converted Jayankondam Periyar Matriculation Higher Secondary School into a quarantine centre.

Police posted there are supposed to ensure people do not enter or leave the facility without permission.

Those who return to their home village of Jayankondam from other districts and States are quarantined in the school. They are supposed to wait until their test results arrive. If the results come out negative they are sent home.

If not, they are provided treatment. Revenue officials said they are providing them with all essentials and they need not go out at all. But locals complained that many inmates are treating the quarantine facility as a  lodging establishment.

As of Monday,15 to20 people hailing from Jayankondam who had returned from various States were isolated there.

Jayankondam resident T Karunakaran said, "They roam around and can be seen buying snacks, tea and other items from outside even though the officials provide them healthy food. Already, four persons  from this centre have been infected with coronavirus and admitted to Ariyalur and Tiruchy GHs. This careless
isolation is a huge threat to the locality. Residents are frightened and worry about contracting the disease."

Another resident, N Murugesan, said, "The inmates do not seem to mind the police and are wandering around with impunity. Unless there is a daily inspection by senior health and police officials, this situation may continue. Relatives of those in the facility easily enter without any fuss. The authorities should stop
this traffic also. If not, the spread would be uncontrollable."

When contacted, Jayankondam tahsildar M Kalaivanan told TNIE, "I have received a complaint on the matter. It is doubtful anyone goes outside as police are on duty round the clock. However, we will check and take action if needed."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Jayankondam
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp