COVID-19: Tamil Nadu's Jayankondam residents worry inmates breach rules to hang out at tea stalls

Ariyalur: Residents of Jayankondam near Periyar matriculation school, now a quarantine facility, have complained the inmates come out and outsiders pay visits without any checks being conducted. They also said the inmates often hang out at tea shops close to the facility.

Alarmed coronavirus may spread. they have called for stricter quarantine measures at the facility.

Ariyalur district has 370 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 50 are in the Jayankondamarea. Subsequently, the district administration converted Jayankondam Periyar Matriculation Higher Secondary School into a quarantine centre.

Police posted there are supposed to ensure people do not enter or leave the facility without permission.

Those who return to their home village of Jayankondam from other districts and States are quarantined in the school. They are supposed to wait until their test results arrive. If the results come out negative they are sent home.

If not, they are provided treatment. Revenue officials said they are providing them with all essentials and they need not go out at all. But locals complained that many inmates are treating the quarantine facility as a lodging establishment.

As of Monday,15 to20 people hailing from Jayankondam who had returned from various States were isolated there.

Jayankondam resident T Karunakaran said, "They roam around and can be seen buying snacks, tea and other items from outside even though the officials provide them healthy food. Already, four persons from this centre have been infected with coronavirus and admitted to Ariyalur and Tiruchy GHs. This careless

isolation is a huge threat to the locality. Residents are frightened and worry about contracting the disease."

Another resident, N Murugesan, said, "The inmates do not seem to mind the police and are wandering around with impunity. Unless there is a daily inspection by senior health and police officials, this situation may continue. Relatives of those in the facility easily enter without any fuss. The authorities should stop

this traffic also. If not, the spread would be uncontrollable."

When contacted, Jayankondam tahsildar M Kalaivanan told TNIE, "I have received a complaint on the matter. It is doubtful anyone goes outside as police are on duty round the clock. However, we will check and take action if needed."