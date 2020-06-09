STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Cruel isolation’ soon after tying the knot

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Health officials from Virudhunagar had to wait with an ambulance in front of a house here for nearly two hours on Sunday for a 31-year-old bridegroom to complete his marriage rituals so he could be taken to the Covid-19 ward.

The man, an IT professional, returned to RR Nagar from Chengalpattu on Saturday to attend his marriage scheduled on Sunday. However, he was stopped at a check post and was taken to the government Virudhunagar medical college hospital for a Covid-19 test. According to Health Inspector Duraisamy, swabs were taken from him and five others he travelled with. While the five tested negative, he tested positive.

Surprise, surprise!

What the couple and the families did not expect was for the district officials to turn up at their doorstep on Sunday, requesting that the bridegroom go with them. Sources from the health department said the officials tried to persuade them into postponing the wedding; this the families refused to do. However, they agreed to send the bridegroom with the officials, if they could wait for a while; a while that stretched for two hours. Soon after he tied the knot, he was taken to the government Aruppukottai hospital for treatment.

The health inspector added that the entire place was disinfected immediately and swabs of ten persons, who came into close contact with the bridegroom, had been taken. “The timely-intervention prevented a gathering of more people for the function,”  he said. All the contacts, including the bride, were advised to be under home quarantine.

Not lucky?

