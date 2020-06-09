Don’t send Covid-infected to home: PMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Anbumani Ramadoss of PMK has urged the State to provide treatment to Covid patients at hospitals in Chennai instead of sending them home. In a press release on Monday, the Rajya Sabha MP expressed shock over reports that patients were being sent to home quarantine.

He said that this will only lead to increase in number of cases as most homes do not have isolation facilities. Hence, he urged the government to identify colleges, hostels, halls and indoor stadiums in Chennai, where all infected persons and asymptomatic cases should be admitted and provided treatment.