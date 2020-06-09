STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS cancels Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu, opposition welcomes move

As far as the Plus Two examinations are concerned, the examinations for the pending subjects are postponed. The dates for these examinations will be announced later.

Published: 09th June 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 03:44 PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that the public examination for SSLC and the pending subjects for the Plus One course for the academic year 2019-20 have been cancelled and all students will be promoted without examinations. 

As far as the Plus Two examinations are concerned, the examinations for the pending subjects are postponed. The dates for these examinations will be announced later.

In his address to the public through television channels, the Chief Minister said: "The public examinations for SSLC and the pending examinations for the subjects of Plus One Course for the academic year 2019-20 - Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography (new syllabus), Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography and Vocational Accountacy (Old syllabus) were scheduled to take place between June 15 to June 25. The  government has been making arrangements for conducting these examinations."

"Petitions have been filed before the Madras High Court regarding these examinations and the HC has also asked the government to consider postponing the examinations. The government has studied this issue in detail. In the present situation, COVID-19 cases are going up in Chennai and in some districts and health experts are of the view that the infection may not come down in the near future. Considering the requests of the parents, the government has decided to protect the students from infection and hence taken the decision to cancel the above examinations," the Chief Minister further said.

Palaniswami said: "The public examination for SSLC and the examinations for the pending subjects for Plus One are being cancelled completely. Hence the students will be promoted without examinations; 80 per cent of the marks for the students will be given based on the marks they scored in quarterly and half year examinations while 20 per cent of marks will be given based on their attendance."

Welcoming the announcement, DMK president MK Stalin said had the government taken this decision in advance, it would have avoided the unnecessary tension among the students and their parents.  Since the Chief Minister has accepted the demand of the opposition parties, the demonstration scheduled for tomorrow stands cancelled. TNCC president KS Alagiri, PMK founder S Ramadoss, DK president K Veeramani, MDMK general secretary Vaiko have also welcomed the Chief Minister's announcement.

However, striking a different note, DMDK founder Vijayakant, one of the allies of the AIADMK,strongly condemned the state government for taking the decision to cancel the public examination for SSLC. 

"If the government takes a stance on a particular issue, it should stick to it. The government should avoid changing its stance every day. Now, the exams have been cancelled after the protest from opposition parties, stricture from the High Court besides the opposition from teachers. The decision has come after all arrangements have been made for issuing hall tickets, examination centres etc. The DMDK would have welcomed it if the decision was taken in advance," Vijayakant said in a statement here.

