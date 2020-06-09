Give counselling to people in informal settlements: Expert

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is so much disbelief among people living in informal settlements, which is hindering containment of COVID-19, says Beena Thomas, a consultant social scientist with ICMR’s National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT). Beena has been helping the city corporation deal with containment activities in informal settlements and other high-risk areas. She says shifting to a bottom-up approach is the need of the hour. Here are excerpts from her conversation with Express

Q: Now that the cases are on the rise, what do you think needs to be done differently?

The disbelief is especially in informal settlements. They are often told what to do and what not to do. But from what I have gathered from them, they wondering why no doctor is explaining to them what the virus is and what it does to the body. In some areas, we hear officials say that they have been able to control the spread because people are wearing masks so why are people of other areas not wearing masks? Is it the heat or do they have other reasons? These are answers we’ll get only by talking to them.

It is encouraging that the city corporation has taken a step in the right direction by attempting to engage with the community through NGOs. But even then, these NGOs should take care that they don’t talk down to the people there and engage in a two-way conversation. Also, they will still be considered as outsiders so the best thing to do would be to engage members of the same settlement for awareness and other activities.

Q: What is your opinion of the posters that are pasted in front of COVID positive patients? Is it effective?

I’ve noticed in some areas that the small stickers have given way to big posters that announce a COVID positive case. This may lead to stigmatization where people don’t come forward to talk about their symptoms. The Corporation already has a list for itself (of the COVID-19 cases) for their own staff so the important questions to ask here is in which way is this helpful and to whom?

Q: Information dissemination is important in controlling the spread. Is this being done?

Psychosocial counselling in its true sense is the need of the hour; not just the five-minute calls from call centres. It needs to be at the core of healthcare. This needs to be done when testing, isolating, quarantining people at home and also in care centres. There needs to be skilled people who are available and accessible like we have in place in the HIV care centres. There are volunteers with a social work, psychology, counselling background who can be utilised exclusively for this. There are alumni from colleges who are keen to help out in this crisis.

We hear about Helplines and call centres (functioning for psychosocial counselling) but why do we continue to hear narratives from those in these categories with the same chorus that they did not have anybody to communicate to while isolated in their homes or institutions. Perhaps the strategies in place need to be advocated widely in private and public hospitals.