STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Give counselling to people in informal settlements: Expert

Beena has been helping the city corporation deal with containment activities in informal settlements and other high-risk areas.

Published: 09th June 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

A health official in protective gear holds sample collected from a man at a screening and testing facility for COVID-19 in Peshawar, Pakistan.

A health official in protective gear holds sample collected from a man at a screening and testing facility for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is so much disbelief among people living in informal settlements, which is hindering containment of COVID-19, says Beena Thomas, a consultant social scientist with ICMR’s National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT). Beena has been helping the city corporation deal with containment activities in informal settlements and other high-risk areas. She says shifting to a bottom-up approach is the need of the hour. Here are excerpts from her conversation with Express  

Q: Now that the cases are on the rise, what do you think needs to be done differently?
The disbelief is especially in informal settlements. They are often told what to do and what not to do. But from what I have gathered from them, they wondering why no doctor is explaining to them what the virus is and what it does to the body. In some areas, we hear officials say that they have been able to control the spread because people are wearing masks so why are people of other areas not wearing masks? Is it the heat or do they have other reasons? These are answers we’ll get only by talking to them.
It is encouraging that the city corporation has taken a step in the right direction by attempting to engage with the community through NGOs. But even then, these NGOs should take care that they don’t talk down to the people there and engage in a two-way conversation. Also, they will still be considered as outsiders so the best thing to do would be to engage members of the same settlement for awareness and other activities.

Q: What is your opinion of the posters that are pasted in front of COVID positive patients? Is it effective?
I’ve noticed in some areas that the small stickers have given way to big posters that announce a COVID positive case. This may lead to stigmatization where people don’t come forward to talk about their symptoms. The Corporation already has a list for itself (of the COVID-19 cases) for their own staff so the important questions to ask here is in which way is this helpful and to whom?

Q: Information dissemination is important in controlling the spread. Is this being done?
Psychosocial counselling in its true sense is the need of the hour; not just the five-minute calls from call centres. It needs to be at the core of healthcare. This needs to be done when testing, isolating, quarantining people at home and also in care centres. There needs to be skilled people who are available and accessible like we have in place in the HIV care centres. There are volunteers with a social work, psychology, counselling background who can be utilised exclusively for this. There are alumni from colleges who are keen to help out in this crisis.

We hear about Helplines and call centres (functioning for psychosocial counselling) but why do we continue to hear narratives from those in these categories with the same chorus that they did not have anybody to communicate to while isolated in their homes or institutions. Perhaps the strategies in place need to be advocated widely in private and public hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp