Indian Air Force’s 1971 war hero turns 100

IAF personnel felicitate Former Indian Air Force personnel P Durai Pandian on his 100th birthday. (Photo | Express)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

STHOOTHUKUDI: Former Indian Air Force personnel P Durai Pandian's, aka PD Pandian, 100th birthday was celebrated at Arumuganeri on Monday. Defence personnel and well-wishers from different parts of the world greeted the senior-most living air force personnel in India.

Pandian joined the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF) in 1944 as an Aircraftman and retired as a Ground Training Instructor at an age of 55 in 1975. Before joining RIAF, he worked as a teacher for two years at a nearby school. In his 31 years of service, Pandian had trained thousands of Aircraftmen and had been a dedicated sportsman. He had led the Southern Command volleyball team and coached Vijaywada Southern Railways Institute volleyball team. When attached to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate of the Government of India, he also worked to reduce the NCC syllabus to two years from three years in 1963-64. Pandian had even pursued lower grade in carnatic music.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Pandian said, "I am blessed with long life because I maintained my health, diet, physical fitness and participated in sports. Since I was a strict instructor, I was called as a rough and tough man among my colleagues."

P Durai Pandian

Stepping into the eleventh decade of his life, it is just like any other day for Pandian, as he still maintains personal hygiene on his own. He starts the day reading newspaper, and with some physical exercise to maintain fitness, he said.

"Had he not suffered from Chikungunya ten years ago, he would have been able to play even now," said Jacob Jabaraj Pandian, son of PD Pandian, adding that his father's right leg was affected by Chikungunya, and he suffered 20 per cent disability following a treatment for diabetics.

Sharing his experiences during his service, Pandian recalled one of the events, where he had to manoeuvre a driver of a convoy vehicle, an alleged spy, during the Indo-Pakistan war at Eastern front near Bangladesh border in 1971. An airbase was being shifted to Guwahati from Dispur, and Pandian was in-charge of ferrying bombs in a convoy of nine vehicles to Guwahati. In mid-way, the driver of the third vehicle refused to move citing petty reasons and defied warnings. "Being the in-charge and duty-bound, I gave a final warning to shoot the driver down if he disobeys orders, and suddenly he started to drive again," he said.

Recalling his service under the British RIAF, Pandian said that their training was completely different and more tough. "They showed disparity in the salaries of Indian and British men. An English Physical Training Instructor (PTI) was paid Rs 1,000 while an Indian of the same rank was paid Rs 40. They also used to provide front seats and cushioned chairs to the Britishers, and a wooden bench for Indians," he said.

Thoothukudi Ex-servicemen Welfare Department Assistant Director M Nagarajan said that Pandian is the senior-most living personnel in Indian Air Force (IAF), and has tremendous memorable events in the past, he added.

