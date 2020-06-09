Is social distancing outside exam centres possible?

Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: After hearing that Telangana government had cancelled the SSLC examinations in the State, and had decided to promote all students, parents in Tamil Nadu are hopeful that the government here too would consider a similar move. The High Court directing the State government to file a detailed report has also boosted their expectations. As per schedule, the examinations are set to begin on June 15.

Close to 10 lakh students will appear for the State Board Examinations this year. “A thousand cases are being reported on an average every day,” says PK Ilamaran of the State government teachers association. “If we count the teachers, students, sanitary workers and other staff involved, we will be putting 11 lakh people at risk of contracting the virus.”

There is no major academic consequence to cancelling Class-X exams, says KPO Suresh of the State postgraduate teachers association. “We can use revision exams, quarterly, half yearly exam results and internal assessments to help students choose their stream for Class 11 and 12. If it is absolutely required, the government can even consider conducting exams in September.”

Many schools in Chennai, Suresh says, were being used as quarantine centres. “At this juncture, there is no persisting need to conduct examinations.” A head of a corporation school in KK Nagar told Express that at least half of the students in her school did not have access to high speed internet. The direct impact has been on preparing for exams online.

KR Nandhakumar of a private schools’ teachers association says that even though private school managements prefer that the exams be conducted, they would agree if the government declares “all pass” for students. “The petitions are made by government school teachers who are trying avoid exams because government school students are not prepared,” he said.

“We do not have a problem if the government cancels the exams. The government should either give all pass or conduct the exam and get done with it. It is very confusing for students,” says Nandhakumar. “While there is a possibility that social distancing and best practices of hygiene can be adhered to inside and examination centre, ensuring the same outside the school is not practical,” says N Shanmuganathan of another school teachers association in Tiruchy.

“There was crowding during the collection of hall tickets on Monday. Although students were allowed in after providing them hand sanitiser, and social distancing was maintained inside the campus, the same could not be ensured outside the campus at several schools in Tiruchy,” says Shanmuganathan.

“Punjab, which has just 2,515 confirmed Covid cases, cancelled the exams as early as in May. That is not even 10 per cent of our total cases. It is only logical for Tamil Nadu to follow suit,” says C Satish Kumar, state coordinator of Kalviyalargal Sangamam. “While the State predicts a massive spike in cases going forward, courts and governments must put students lives ahead of exams,” says Shanmuganathan.

The Tiruchy Chief Education Officer S Shanthi has agreed to look into the issue of crowding of students while collecting hall tickets. “We had instructed schools to allow only 10 students enter the campus at a time. I will look into this.” Shanmuganathan said the court delaying a decision on the matter is unfortunate.

“This affects the lives of 9.7 lakh students. It should have been given the top priority. The hearing has been postponed till June 11, but hostels will reopen by then. What about students who have to travel to other districts to reach their schools? They will be affected immaterial of the outcome of the court verdict,” he says.

Political leaders too have expressed their opposition against the conduct of exams. Opposition leader MK Stalin, said that the government is playing with the lives of students and their parents. MDMK chief Vaiko on Monday said “The students should not be forced to write the public exams without proper revision and practice. It will affect them mentally. Even parents are unwilling to play with the lives of their children.”Other political parties including CPI (M) and PMK have demanded the cancellation as well.