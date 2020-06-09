‘Lives matter, exams can wait’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday suggested the State government to consider postponing the Class X board examinations. It also asked for a comprehensive report on the arrangements that have been made by the school education department. A division bench comprising justices Vineet Kothari and C Suresh Kumar heard a batch of petitions seeking postponement of the examinations for another two months owing to the Covid crisis.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan, representing the State, argued that June 15 was, indeed, the ‘perfect’ date to begin the examinations as scientists and doctors have predicted the Covid situation to worsen in the State going forward, crossing the two lakh mark. “All precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of students writing the exams and teachers,” he argued. Narayan pointed out that even the Central government had granted its approval for the examinations to be held.

In its 15-page report, the State government said it had sent a detailed list of standard operating procedures that need to be followed, to each district collector for the smooth conduct of examinations. The court, however, sought several details on the other departments that are to be roped in for the examinations. “More than exams, we are concerned about the lives of the students writing the exams,” the bench told the government counsel.

The bench asked how close to 10 lakh students, and teachers, will reach exam centres during the lockdown, considering that there aren’t many transportation facilities. Earlier in the day, the bench said it would stay the examinations unless the government submits a detailed reply by 2.30 pm on Monday. Later, based on the submission the case was adjourned to June 11.