Lockdown impact: Butter business turns utter disaster for traders in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPUR: Profit making is not as smooth as a knife through a lump of butter for Uthukuli traders. What with Covid-19, and the lockdown, sales have hit rock bottom, they claim.



One of the traders, Rajesh, told TNIE that this is the first time that the sales of Uthukuli butter have slumped. "Usually, 120 tonnes are sold every month.

"So, many of us stocked the butter in a private freezing facility on March 22. We failed to gauge that the lockdown would get extended. Only ten tonnes were sold in the past three weeks. I have stored over 170 tonnes in the past two months and am paying a rent of Rs 1.50 a kg per month."



Former coordinator of Uthukuli Butter Sellers Association K Ponnusamy said, "More than 600 units in Uthukuli manufacture butter. When the lockdown was announced on March 22, trading came to a halt. I had bought several hundred kilos of butter by that time and was forced to store them in a private freezing facility in Kangeyam.

"The procurement price of the butter was Rs 350 per kg. Depending on the quality, the selling price varies from Rs 450 to Rs 550 per kg. But now, I have been selling them at below Rs 300 a kg to the retailers."



He said that the ban on transportation affected them the most. "Though it is a food item, transportation to Kerala and Karnataka was stopped. Later, transportation to Chennai also stopped. This led to glut, resulting in price drop," he explained.



According to a source from Tirupur Sarvodaya Sangam, their procurement process is limited and transparent.

"We avoid the involvement of middlemen. We directly buy from the producers. After keeping Rs 20 as profit margin and paying 12 per cent GST, we sell it for around Rs 415 per kg. The procurement price of butter has come down from Rs 370 to Rs 350 per kg in the past two months. Still, many retailers are demanding the product at below Rs 300 per kg," source added.