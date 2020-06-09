STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lockdown impact: Butter business turns utter disaster for traders in Tamil Nadu

According to a source from Tirupur Sarvodaya Sangam, their procurement process is limited and transparent.

Published: 09th June 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

A tablespoonful of peanut butter contains almost 100 calories.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Profit making is not as smooth as a knife through a lump of butter for Uthukuli traders. What with Covid-19, and the lockdown, sales have hit rock bottom, they claim.

One of the traders, Rajesh, told TNIE that this is the first time that the sales of Uthukuli butter have slumped. "Usually, 120 tonnes are sold every month.

"So, many of us stocked the butter in a private freezing facility on March 22. We failed to gauge that the lockdown would get extended. Only ten tonnes were sold in the past three weeks. I have stored over 170 tonnes in the past two months and am paying a rent of Rs 1.50 a kg per month."

Former coordinator of Uthukuli Butter Sellers Association K Ponnusamy said, "More than 600 units in Uthukuli manufacture butter. When the lockdown was announced on March 22, trading came to a halt. I had bought several hundred kilos of butter by that time and was forced to store them in a private freezing facility in Kangeyam.

"The procurement price of the butter was Rs 350 per kg. Depending on the quality, the selling price varies from Rs 450 to Rs 550 per kg. But now, I have been selling them at below Rs 300 a kg to the retailers."

He said that the ban on transportation affected them the most. "Though it is a food item, transportation to Kerala and Karnataka was stopped. Later, transportation to Chennai also stopped. This led to glut, resulting in price drop," he explained.

According to a source from Tirupur Sarvodaya Sangam, their procurement process is limited and transparent.

"We avoid the involvement of middlemen. We directly buy from the producers. After keeping Rs 20 as profit margin and paying 12 per cent GST, we sell it for around Rs 415 per kg. The procurement price of butter has come down from Rs 370 to Rs 350 per kg in the past two months. Still, many retailers are demanding the product at below Rs 300 per kg," source added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uthukuli butter Tamil Nadu traders
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp