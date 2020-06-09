Madurai: Patient hacked to death inside government hospital

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

MADURAI: An armed gang in Madurai murdered a 40-year-old patient inside a hospital, right in front of his wife and other patients.

The incident happened early in the morning at the Government Rajaji Hospital.

The deceased, V Murugan (40) from Karumbalai in Madurai, was admitted after he suffered a stroke on June 5. Murugan was accused in the murder of 27-year-old S Rajasekar, on July 19, 2019.

He was out on bail when he was hospitalised. Police sources believe the assailants may have entered through the kitchen gate. The assailants wore face masks and carried sharp weapons.

Police say the murder could be the result of a gang rivalry between Rajasekar and one Chandru for whom Murugan was working in the past.