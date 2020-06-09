Maternal Mortality Rate: Kovai passes with flying colours

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district has improved its score on Maternal Mortality Rate, as per the recent data released by the government from 30 deaths per one lakh live births in 2018-19 to 12 deaths between April 2019 and March 2020, making the district stand third in the ranking list of maternal deaths, among the 42 health districts of Tamil Nadu.



According to the recent data released by the National Health Mission of Tamil Nadu, the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) of Coimbatore for the last year (2019-2020) is 25.41 as against 65.98 in 2018-19.



The data say that the district reported 47,222 live births in 2019-20, while the number was 47,004 in 2018-19. The MMR of the State has come down by 6.64 per cent when compared to the MMR of 2019-20 (53.30) and 2018-19 (59.94).



Out of the 43 Health Unit Divisions (HUD) in the State, the Aranthangi division recorded only one maternal death last year. Thoothukudi holds the second position with only two maternal deaths last year. Ramanathapuram and Palani health districts recorded MMR of 28.73 and 29.83, respectively.



The reason behind this drastic drop of MMR is the health department's intense groundwork, and the measures initiated by it to track down the status of mothers through WhatsApp groups.



Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said, "The status of the high-risk mothers shall be updated in the group. This would allow the medical officers, gynaecologists, and other officials to monitor and give timely advice to the mothers."



He said the Village Health Nurses (VHN), Sector Health Nurses (SHN), and Community Health Nurses (CHN) would track the pregnant mothers under their jurisdiction through Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) number.



"Efforts are also being made to admit the high-risk mothers to the district headquarters hospital or Coimbatore Medical College Hospital to provide special attention," Ramesh added.



Meanwhile, experts cited that mental stress and anaemia are some of the reasons leading to maternal death.



R Manonmani, Professor and Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in CMCH, said, "Under Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme, the pregnant mothers are provided nutrition kit that includes health mix, and iron syrup among others. The continuous monitoring of pregnant mothers would help us provide the necessary treatment to prevent maternal and infant mortalities."



*MMR - April 2019 to March 2020



(HUD) (Maternal Deaths) (Live Births) (MMR)

Aranthangi 1 10,025 9.98

Thoothukudi 2 12,595 15.88

Coimbatore 12 47,222 25.41

Ramanathapuram 3 10,441 28.73

Palani 3 10,057 29.83