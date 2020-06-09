Pandiarajan to monitor works at zone 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State on Monday deputed Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan to oversee Corona-related works in zone 4. The other ministers overseeing works are: D Jayakumar (zones 3 and 5), K Pandiarajan (zone 4), KP Anbalagan (13, 14 and 15), R Kamaraj (8, 9 and 10), RB Udhayakumkar (1, 2 and 3) and MR Vijayabhaskar (7,11 and 12).