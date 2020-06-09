STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private buses yet to hit roads

Meanwhile, the Federation of Bus Operators Associations of Tamil Nadu (FBOAT) has denied any resistance from their part towards the government guidelines.

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 4,600 private buses in the State are still off roads even eight days after the government gave a green signal to resume services. Several operators seem to be unhappy with the directive that they carry only 60 per cent of passenger capacity and also that the government didn’t pay heed to private operators’ demand for 100 per cent increase in fare. The government didn’t allow any hike in fares even though it had initially considered a 50 per cent increase.

“Unlike government buses, most private buses run with over 150 commuters during peak hours. If the capacity is restricted to 60 per cent, the fare should be increased by 100 per cent to make business viable,” said a bus owner from Vellore. He added that the government should clarify what sort of action it would take against the crew if more people board the bus.

DR Dharmaraj, Secretary of FBOAT, blamed the restrictions on the inter-zone operation of buses for delay in resuming services. “We have to make a lot of changes in operations considering the borders of recently created zones. Despite viability constraints, we will soon resume services.” Dharmaraj further said the association was awaiting government’s response on their demand for waiver of road tax for three months.

A senior official from the Transport Department said, “Private buses are given stage-carriage permits with the precondition that services should not be stopped without approval from the government. Once restrictions are relaxed, they are bound to operate. RTOs can take action against operators once the government takes policy decisions.”

Private buses are permitted to run throughout the State, barring corporation limits of Chennai, Madurai, Ooty and Nagercoil. The buses enjoy patronage in some routes in Kancheepuram, Karur, Madurai, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore and Tirupur districts.

Now Uber services on hourly basis
CHENNAI: Chennaites can now avail Uber taxis on an hourly basis rather than just booking for one trip. The new hourly rental package, a 24x7 on-demand, intracity service, will allow riders to retain a car and driver for several hours, and make multiple stops on their journey

