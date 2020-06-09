STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sons kill father to defend mother from abuse in Tamil Nadu, detained

The youth were defending their mother from her abusive husband. His half-charred remains were found on Monday.

Published: 09th June 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Domestic violence

For representational purposes (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Two youth and their mother were arrested on Monday allegedly murdering the father.

The youth were defending their mother from her abusive husband. His half-charred remains were found on Monday.

Tamilvanan, a 55-year-old farm labourer, was found murdered near Thirumarugal. His body was found near a dried pond.

It was revealed during investigation Tamilvanan was allegedly hacked by his two sons who tried to defend their mother.

According to sources, Tamilvanan and Jayasutha (48) were married for about 26 years. They have three sons - Tamilselvan (25), Thavaseelan (19) and Dhanush (16) - and daughter Sandhya Tamilselvan who works in town but was at home due to the lockdown.

According to police, Tamilvanan started to drink after wine shops were allowed to open and often created a ruckus at home and abused his wife. His sons

Tamilselvan and Thavaseelan frowned on his actions. Tamilvanan had come home inebriated on the night of June 6 and allegedly brandished a sickle at his wife.

Tamilselvan and Thavaseelan became angry, overpowered their father, seized the sickle and hacked him to death.

The family, shocked at the development, decided to dispose of Tamilvanan's remains.

They rolled him into a mat, took him into the woods and burned the body.

They disposed of the half-burned remains in a pond near Kaatumoolai. Passersby found the remains on Monday after a foul smell emanated from the place. Police arrived, secured the body and started an investigation.

They found a person missing from Jayasutha's family in Thirupugalur village. When they questioned
the family, they confessed Tamilselvan and Thavseelan had murdered their father.

Tamilselvan, Thavseelan and Jayasutha were detained.

Tamilvanan's remains were sent for autopsy to Nagapattinam Government General Hospital.  

A case of murder has been registered in Thittacherri police station. Further investigations are underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
crimes against women domestic violence
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp