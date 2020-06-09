Sons kill father to defend mother from abuse in Tamil Nadu, detained

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Two youth and their mother were arrested on Monday allegedly murdering the father.

The youth were defending their mother from her abusive husband. His half-charred remains were found on Monday.

Tamilvanan, a 55-year-old farm labourer, was found murdered near Thirumarugal. His body was found near a dried pond.

It was revealed during investigation Tamilvanan was allegedly hacked by his two sons who tried to defend their mother.

According to sources, Tamilvanan and Jayasutha (48) were married for about 26 years. They have three sons - Tamilselvan (25), Thavaseelan (19) and Dhanush (16) - and daughter Sandhya Tamilselvan who works in town but was at home due to the lockdown.

According to police, Tamilvanan started to drink after wine shops were allowed to open and often created a ruckus at home and abused his wife. His sons

Tamilselvan and Thavaseelan frowned on his actions. Tamilvanan had come home inebriated on the night of June 6 and allegedly brandished a sickle at his wife.

Tamilselvan and Thavaseelan became angry, overpowered their father, seized the sickle and hacked him to death.

The family, shocked at the development, decided to dispose of Tamilvanan's remains.

They rolled him into a mat, took him into the woods and burned the body.

They disposed of the half-burned remains in a pond near Kaatumoolai. Passersby found the remains on Monday after a foul smell emanated from the place. Police arrived, secured the body and started an investigation.

They found a person missing from Jayasutha's family in Thirupugalur village. When they questioned

the family, they confessed Tamilselvan and Thavseelan had murdered their father.

Tamilselvan, Thavseelan and Jayasutha were detained.

Tamilvanan's remains were sent for autopsy to Nagapattinam Government General Hospital.

A case of murder has been registered in Thittacherri police station. Further investigations are underway.