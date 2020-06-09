STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Third death in Tiruvannamalai, positive cases rise to 503

The COVID-19 cases crossed 500-mark in Tiruvannamalai district following 10 new cases reported on Monday taking the district’s total positive cases to 503.

Published: 09th June 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 63-year-old woman who tested positive for the COVID-19 died at CMC hospital in Vellore on Sunday. Since she is a resident of Cheyyar, the death will be included in Tiruvannamalai taking the district’s COVID-19 toll to three.

“The woman had co-morbid conditions as she had been suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and diabetes for about 30 years,” Ajitha, Deputy Director of Health Services, Cheyyar told TNIE. She was admitted to the hospital on May 23 after she developed complications, Ajitha said.

“As a mandatory step, her swab samples were collected and the result came positive. She had undergone treatment for two weeks however her condition worsened and she died at the hospital on Sunday. It will take round 48 hours to get the report about actual cause of death especially from private hospitals,” added Ajitha. The woman did not have travel history nor did her family members.

After she tested positive, the health department lifted swab samples from her family members (primary contacts) and none of them tested positive for the virus, continued Ajitha. The COVID-19 cases crossed 500-mark in Tiruvannamalai district following 10 new cases reported on Monday taking the district’s total positive cases to 503.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Tiruvannamalai
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp