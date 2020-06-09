Third death in Tiruvannamalai, positive cases rise to 503

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 63-year-old woman who tested positive for the COVID-19 died at CMC hospital in Vellore on Sunday. Since she is a resident of Cheyyar, the death will be included in Tiruvannamalai taking the district’s COVID-19 toll to three.

“The woman had co-morbid conditions as she had been suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and diabetes for about 30 years,” Ajitha, Deputy Director of Health Services, Cheyyar told TNIE. She was admitted to the hospital on May 23 after she developed complications, Ajitha said.

“As a mandatory step, her swab samples were collected and the result came positive. She had undergone treatment for two weeks however her condition worsened and she died at the hospital on Sunday. It will take round 48 hours to get the report about actual cause of death especially from private hospitals,” added Ajitha. The woman did not have travel history nor did her family members.

After she tested positive, the health department lifted swab samples from her family members (primary contacts) and none of them tested positive for the virus, continued Ajitha. The COVID-19 cases crossed 500-mark in Tiruvannamalai district following 10 new cases reported on Monday taking the district’s total positive cases to 503.