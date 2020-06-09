STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to add 1000 more beds for COVID-19 patients as many hospitals already at full capacity

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in a video conference met representatives of 400 private hospitals, requesting them to take in more patients and increase the bed capacity

Published: 09th June 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 isolation ward at a hospital in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 1,000 more beds will be added to government facilities in the coming days to treat COVID-19 patients. This includes 500 beds for the elderly in the National Centre for Ageing (NCA).

Addressing reporters at the King Institute in Guindy, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Tuesday announced that the NCA, located at the institute’s campus, would be in operation soon with 500 beds while 200 will have oxygen supply. NCA is a central government assisted project which began some five years ago.

“It has individual rooms as well as common wards. It will be used as a standby exclusive hospital for high risk people. We have also appointed 81 specialised doctors here who have finished MS/MD,’’ said the health minister.

He said that the institute will have MBBS doctors soon and other health care workers too. Apart from this, the Chennai Port Trust Hospital and Egmore Eye Hospital will have 300 COVID beds each in the coming days.

"This has been planned with the next 60 days in mind. Private hospitals too have promised to scale up beds," he said.

Vijayabaskar on June 8 had told private hospitals and medical colleges in the state to appoint a nodal officer for communication with the government on COVID-19 treatment.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the Minister in a video conference met representatives of 400 private hospitals, requesting them to take in more patients and increase the bed capacity.

“I request the private hospitals to extend their bed capacity for COVID-19 treatment and also update the bed vacancies, occupancies, ventilator status on www.stopcoronatn.in,’’ the Health Minister said, in the statement.

This comes in the wake of the minister on Monday ascertaining that there were adequate beds in the city. Following this, former news anchor TV Varadarajan was booked on charges of spreading fake news after he circulated a video on how a person known to him found it difficult to get admitted in a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation has about 10,000 bed facilities which have been allotted to four major government hospitals in the city to transfer patients.

About 3000 beds each have been allotted to RGGGH and Stanley whereas around 2,000 beds have been allotted for KMC.

In the wake of government hospitals in the city except Omandurar Multispeciality Hospital running full, they are already in the process of shifting patients every day.

Officials at Stanley said no patient currently is in a condition to be discharged. “We are just shifting patients to the COVID care centres,’’ said the official. This is the case with KMCH and RGGGH too.

Currently, 28 private hospitals are treating COVID-19 patients in Chennai. At least five of them are full while another five have only about 20 percent vacancies.

The minister also announced a new helpline number 044-4006 7108 for COVID-19 patients. “After testing positive, patients can call this number to avail the ambulance," the minister said. For details on the availability of beds, people can visit www.stopcoronatn.in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Hospital beds in TN
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp