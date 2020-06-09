Vellore reports 12 new COVID-19 positive cases

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore district on Tuesday recorded 12 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total to 138, according to a senior officer.

He informed that all the cases except one were contacts of positive patients.

“Twelve new positive cases are reported today. Except for one Chennai returnee, all others are contacts of positive patients,” the officer said.

Subsequently, the authorities of Health, Revenue and civic bodies had initiated containment activities on the locations from where these cases were reported.

Ranipet district reported one new corona positive case on Tuesday while Tirupathur had no fresh cases.

According to Tirupathur district collector MP Sivanarul, a strict vigil on the movement of outsiders is being kept across the district.

So far, 43 persons returned to the district from overseas countries, 88 from Maharashtra, 23 from Gujarat and 7 from Delhi, he said, adding that the district had reported 42 positive cases so far, of them, 31 were cured and discharged while 11 were still undergoing treatment.

The collector noted that a total of 11,274 tests were taken, of which, 11,015 turned negative while results of 214 were awaited.

Sivanarul appealed to the people to report to the district administration if they found any outsiders roaming around in their locality.