Amid fears of Puducherry fish market becoming COVID-19 hotspot, vendors asked to shift out

They have been asked to move to the Integrated Fish Market in Lawspet, which has fish stalls in air conditioned premises and an ice plant and cold storage facility where fish can be kept

Published: 10th June 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

fish market

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amid fears of Grand Bazaar market becoming another COVID-19 hotspot like Koyambedu, the government on Wednesday appealed to vendors selling fish on MG Road to shift to the Integrated Fish Market at Lawspet.

Local Administration Secretary Ashok Kumar along with Commissioner of Puducherry and Oulgaret Municipality S Sivakumar and M Kandasamy respectively pointed out that the large volume of sales on MG Road is taking place without any social distancing. This can lead to the spread of COVID-19 among a large number of people, they cautioned. Moreover, the fish are spread on the road, which is unhygienic.

They advised the fishermen to move to the Integrated Fish Market, which has a large yard for the auction of fish. Besides, there are fish stalls in air conditioned premises with kiosks where retailers can sell their fish. The market also has an ice plant and cold storage facility where fish can be kept. It is not only hygienic but the fish will also not become bad due to the heat and dust on the roadside.

After the fish market was opened in 2017, gradually vendors abstained from selling fish there due to lack of patronage. They had urged the government to make the fish market a composite one, where vegetables, fruits and groceries could be sold as well so that they would get more customers. Very few people visited the market only to buy fish, they said.

Now, after the COVID-19 pandemic, several vendors are selling vegetables and groceries in the market, Commissioner of Oulgaret Municipality said and appealed to fishermen to shift to the Integrated Fish Market complex.

The officials also had a look at the large ground of AFT mills where the government is contemplating shifting out the vegetable and fruit vendors from the crowded Grand Bazaar market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
