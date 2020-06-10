Arterial Vedaranyam road cut off as two villagers test positive

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Transport of salt, fish, and movement of workers from Vedaranyam to Kodiyakarai has been affected as officials has set up a containment zone in Agasthiyampalli where two persons have tested positive for COVID-19. The arterial road between Vedaranyam and Kodiyakarai has been blocked for the past three days.

Agasthiyampalli, is the largest salt producing village in Vedaranyam, but trucks cannot reach the salterns because of the block. "We are unable to move salt from the salterns. The road is the only access for the trucks. The salt we manufactured is likely to remain as it is for two weeks till the containment zone is cleared," said P Dhanya Kumar, salt producer from Agasthiyampallai.

Fish export from hamlets such as Manian Theevu, Kodiyakadu and Kodiyakarai, which are located at the tip of Point Calimere are also affected as mini-trucks cannot reach the landing site. Fishermen are worried as they have been netting a good catch ever since the ban was lifted.

There is an alternate route near Agasthiyampalli but it is not suited for movement of heavy vehicles. "We were just getting a good amount of Salmon and Pomfret from Kodiyakarai. But, we are not able to export now. We are forced to carry small amounts in motorcycles to transport across Agasthiyampalli." said S Paranthaman.

The third aspect which has been affected is bus transport from Vedaranyam to places such as Agasthiyampalli, Kodiyakadu, and Kodiyakarai. The labourers such as fishermen and salt workers who travel back and forth are unable to travel due to the block.

Vedaranyam tahsildar K Murugu said, "We have got a new case from the same village today. So, the containment in Agasthiyampalli and the roadblock will last for 14 days."