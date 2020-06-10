By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday banned plastic packaging by manufacturing and packing firms. The Environment and Forest department had on June 5 issued an order to this effect. However, the order came to light on Tuesday.

This means even items like biscuits and chips can no longer be packed in plastic covers. Till now, such items were exempted even as the State had imposed ban on a range of single-use plastic items since January 2019. A decision comes in the backdrop of the Madras High Court’s repeated observations that the State must take steps to ban single-use plastics used at the manufacturing stage.

The GO says that alternatives will be explored by the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology. The alternative packaging material has to be ‘compostable plastics’ and get sanctioned by the TN Pollution Control Board.

Meanwhile, products like milk, milk products, oil, medicine and medical equipment have been exempted from now.