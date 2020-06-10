CMCH’s ENT ward closed after patient tests positive

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The ENT ward at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) was temporarily shut after a 49-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at the facility tested positive for Covid-19, on Monday. The ward has been disinfected.

Patients undergoing treatment in the ENT ward were shifted to another facility on the hospital premises, while the doctors who attended the coronavirus positive patient were isolated.According to officials from the health department, the 49-year-old man from Podanur was undergoing treatment for cancer larynx at the hospital.

Sources said the patient had failed to inform the health department about his daughter’s arrival from Chennai which is now a Covid-19 hotspot and added that he could be a primary contact of the Chennai returnee.Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said, “Residents must inform us whenever they receive guests from other districts or States. This would enable us to test the person and isolate them to prevent the virus spread.” He urged the public to get in touch with the health department by dialling 1077 or 0422-2301114.

Ramesh said they have now collected swabs of the Covid-19 positive patient’s daughter for testing. Similarly, a 35-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son who came here on a train from Katpadi have tested positive. They are residents of Puthupettai in Chennai. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old youth who came to the city from Chennai by road and a 35-year-old woman from Kanuvai, a primary contact of a Mumbai returnee, have also tested positive for the virus. All the infected persons were admitted to ESI Hosptial.

Sources said, around 33 patients are undergoing treatment at ESI Hosptial.