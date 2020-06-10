Coimbatore: Government-aided school sealed for conducting entrance examination

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials from the School Education Department (SED) and the Department of Revenue, on Tuesday, sealed a government-aided school in the city for conducting entrance examination for students.

The action was taken based on a complaint made by one E Premkumar, a resident of Perundurai, Erode, to Collector K Rajamani.

The complainant stated that CSI Boys Higher Secondary School, the school in question, situated at Town Hall, had been conducting entrance exams for students seeking admission to join class VI at the institution.

Subsequently, officials led by Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P Usha inspected the school and sealed the principal room and a class room, where students were seated.

Speaking to TNIE, Usha said, "No institution is allowed to gather students and parents for admission purposes. When, we went for an inspection, the school was found to have violated rules and students were found with question papers for the entrance exam. We seized those materials and have asked the school management to attend an inquiry, upon which further action would be taken."

Management of the government-aided school denied charges that were put forth.

The school was open for making arrangements for class X public examination (which was cancelled later that day) when parents and students came seeking admission for class VI, they claimed.