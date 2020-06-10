STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five held for murder at GRH ICU

The city police on Tuesday arrested four youth and a 17-year-old boy in connection with the killing of a 40-year-old patient inside the ICU of the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

Published: 10th June 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city police on Tuesday arrested four youth and a 17-year-old boy in connection with the killing of a 40-year-old patient inside the ICU of the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH). V Murugan (40) from SM Nagar in Karumbalai was hacked to death allegedly by a six-member gang on his hospital bed in the wee hours of Monday.

"The assailants, all of whom wore face masks, entered the hospital premises through the main gate. While four of them went inside the ward to kill Murugan, two waited outside," said a police inspector. The suspects in the case were identified as P Arun Pandi (20), S Karanraj (20), M Thavasi Pandi (19), A Salmankhan (20), Kannan, and a 17-year-old boy (all from Karumbalai); all except Kannan were arrested, the police said.

Recollecting the murder of Rajasekar, whose murder on July 19 culminated in Sunday's killing, police said Chandru and Murugan were the prime and second accused respectively in the July 19 murder. Associates of Rajasekar had already chopped off the hand of Chandru, and they were waiting for an opportunity to kill Murugan, police said. Rajasekar's wife and his friend Naveen are also under the radar, source said.

No CCTV footage

No footage could be recovered from the CCTV cameras on the hospital premises as none of them were working, sources said, adding that police, on multiple occasions, had told the hospital management to repair the cameras. "This is the first killing to take place inside the hospital premise in a decade," sources said.

Two policemen transferred to Armed Reserve

Two policemen who were on duty at the police outpost inside the GRH campus on Monday were transferred to the Armed Reserve in the city. Sources said that the policemen had given their contact numbers to the family members of Murugan after the latter noticed the suspicious movement of several youth on the hospital premises on Sunday night. The policemen, however, failed to alert higher officials.

TAGS
Government Rajaji Hospital murder
