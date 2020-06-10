Foundation laid for upgrading cancer hospital in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Through video conferencing from the secretariat, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated a host of government offices and other facilities. Foundations were laid for upgrading Arignar Anna Government Cancer Care Centre at Karapettai near Kancheepuram, and for the new ophthalmology centre at Government Raja Mirasudar Hospital in Thanjavur.

While the cancer hospital is proposed to come up as a Centre of Excellence with over 1,000 beds, at a cost of Rs 118.46 crore, the ophthalmology centre would be raised at a cost of Rs 16.47 crore. Besides, the CM also inaugurated health department buildings in Salem and Thanjavur districts, at a cost of Rs 24.21 crore.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami also handed over appointment orders to five audit inspectors for the HR&CE department. A total of 30 inspectors were newly recruited through TNPSC. The CM also inaugurated the Motor Vehicle Inspector office at Palacode in Dharmapuri, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.53 crore at Chithiraipatti village. An estimated 3.4 lakh people, living in 846 villages in Palacode and Karimangalam taluks, are expected to benefit out of this.

Palaniswami also declared open 15 warehouses constructed at a cost of Rs 74.55 crore. These include the 12 at Kovilur in Thiruvarur district, two at Veppur in Cuddalore district and one at Ezhunootrimangalam in Pudukottai. Besides, the CM also inaugurated the integrated cooperative office building at Madurai.