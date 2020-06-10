STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt hospitals nearly full but actor booked for his comment on shortage

About 3,000 have been allotted to RGGGH and Stanley Hospital while another 2,000 are with the Kilpauk Medical College.

Published: 10th June 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Varadarajan and Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day when the government added an extra 1,000 Covid beds in Chennai to tide through shortage, actor TV Varadarajan was booked by the crime branch for spreading ‘false news’ on social media about shortage of beds. Earlier, Varadarajan had released a video explaining how an acquaintance of his had struggled to get admission in hospitals for Covid as all beds were full. Varadarajan has been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act -- for spreading rumours, intentionally spreading fake news, and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.      

Officials say the city has 10,000 beds in government facilities. About 3,000 have been allotted to RGGGH and Stanley Hospital while another 2,000 are with the Kilpauk Medical College. At least three of the government facilities are filled to full, and officials at Stanley say no patient is in a condition to be discharged. “We are just shifting patients to care centres,’’ sources said. So is the case with KMCH and RGGGH. Currently, 28 private hospitals are treating Covid patients in Chennai. At least five of these hospitals are full while another five have only about 20 per cent vacancy.

Meanwhile, the Madras HC took judicial notice of complaints against private hospitals treating Covid of overcharging their patients. The court asked State and Central governments to respond if they would bear the cost of treatment at private facilities. The petitioner said there are close to 110 private hospitals providing Covid treatment while the number of government facilities is much less. Without income due to lockdown, many families are economically affected, and cannot afford costly treatment, the petitioner added.

The government pleader has sought two weeks time to respond to the court notice. The bench, however, said the plea was time-bound and needed to be addressed early. The court has impleaded the Centre and adjourned the case to June 16.   

Late admissions?

Meanwhile, out of the deaths reported Tuesday, 15 people were in government hospitals and six in private ones. Sixteen of the deceased had co-morbid conditions.  A 30-year-old man with no co-morbidity died at a private hospital due to severe pneumonia. In a curious case, there was a five-day delay in taking  Covid-19 tests for an inpatient at Omandurar Government Hospital. The 52-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to hospital on June 1, but his sample was taken only on June 5. He died on June 8 owing to pneumonia and ARDS.

In a few instances, patients were admitted to hospital late, even after they had tested positive. A 39 year-old-man who tested positive on June 6, was admitted to the RGGGH on June 7 while a 63-year-old, who tested positive on May 28, was admitted only on May 30.

Out of the deceased, 12 people had diabetes while eight had systemic hypertension. Meanwhile, testing average which stood around 15,000 for the past three days, dropped to 12,421 on Tuesday. As many as 5,93,189 people have been tested so far in 77 labs across State.Chennai has 12,570 active cases and 11,730 have been discharged.

Call for help

The govt has announced a new helpline for Covid patients: 044-4006 7108. “On testing positive, patients can call this number to get an ambulance,’’ Vijayabaskar said. They can check the ‘stopcronatn’ website for details on hospital beds

Responding to queries on a study by MGR University, which said cases in the State would rise to 1.3 lakh and death to 769 by end of June, health minister said it was just a prediction given by  one university

