Hit by lockdown Auto driver kills self?

THANJAVUR: Unable to repay loans, an auto-rickshaw driver committed suicide in Kumbakonam, leaving behind a suicide note blaming COVID-19 for his extreme step. M Raghupathy (45) of Sri Nagar Colony made trips from Kumbakonam railway station.

On June 8, he was found dead hanging at his house. Kumbakonam West Police recovered a suicide note, in which he had said that he could not pay back loans and requested officials not to pressurize his wife to pay back the money but instead arrange for help. It is said he also wrote a separate note to his relatives. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.