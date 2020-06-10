Leprosy home, govt school library to get funds courtesy Madurai bench order

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A Government Leprosy Home in Pudupatti and a government school library in Periyakulam are to receive a fund of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively, thanks to the orders passed by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Justice GR Swaminathan, while granting bail to one Selvarasu, an accused in a murder case in Melavalavu, told him to pay a cost of Rs 50,000 for the welfare of inmates of Pudupatti Government Leprosy Home. During the hearing, the government advocate opposed granting bail to Selvarasu saying that as he was on the run, the first and second accused in the case had to be tried separately and had been acquitted.

He also said that Selvarasu was also an accused in another murder case and apprehended that he might flee again if let out on bail. The justice, however, granted bail to Selvarasu by imposing a few conditions.

He also passed a similar order in an anticipatory bail petition filed by a theft accused Esakkimuthu of Thoothukudi. Esakkimuthu was told to pay Rs 30,000 to a government school in Periyakulam for restoring the school library. The justice also directed the Principal District Judge of Theni to ensure that the amount is utililsed to buy books.