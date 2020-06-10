STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Leprosy home, govt school library to get funds courtesy Madurai bench order

A Government Leprosy Home in Pudupatti and a government school library in Periyakulam are to receive a fund of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.

Published: 10th June 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A Government Leprosy Home in Pudupatti and a government school library in Periyakulam are to receive a fund of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively, thanks to the orders passed by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Justice GR Swaminathan, while granting bail to one Selvarasu, an accused in a murder case in Melavalavu, told him to pay a cost of Rs 50,000 for the welfare of inmates of Pudupatti Government Leprosy Home. During the hearing, the government advocate opposed granting bail to Selvarasu saying that as he was on the run, the first and second accused in the case had to be tried separately and had been acquitted.

He also said that Selvarasu was also an accused in another murder case and apprehended that he might flee again if let out on bail. The justice, however, granted bail to Selvarasu by imposing a few conditions.

He also passed a similar order in an anticipatory bail petition filed by a theft accused Esakkimuthu of Thoothukudi. Esakkimuthu was told to pay Rs 30,000 to a government school in Periyakulam for restoring the school library. The justice also directed the Principal District Judge of Theni to ensure that the amount is utililsed to buy books.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp