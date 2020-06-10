Madurai: Infected woman did not die of Covid

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) authorities said that it was respiratory failure and sepsis that caused the death of a woman, tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Explaining the reason for not including the death of the 72-year-old woman from Mela Annuppanadi in the medical bulletin, the hospital sources said, “She died with Covid-19, but not of Covid-19.” Sources said that the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Melur Main Road and was on ventilator.

“She also had fever.” Soon after she tested positive at a private hospital she was referred to GRH where she died. She is the fourth COVID-19 patient to die in Madurai. GRH authorities said, “Medical investigations revealed that SARS-COV-2 virus had not entered her body system, although she was infected. Possibilities of she dying due to COVID-19 are thus ruled out.”