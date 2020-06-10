People will write epilogue for DMK after 2021 polls: Sellur Raju

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Countering allegations being levelled by DMK president MK Stalin and party principal secretary KN Nehru about the government’s handling of Covid-19 in the State, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju on Tuesday accused the opposition of playing cheap politics.

“The government, headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, has been working overtime to prevent community spread of Covid-19. Instead of helping the government during these tough times, DMK leaders have engaged themselves in cheap politics, by levelling baseless charges,” said the minister.

In a statement, he said, Tamil Nadu was in the forefront in containing the infection by setting up the highest number of diagnostic labs, and that over 15,000 samples were being tested on a daily basis.

The minister added that Stalin and his family would be imprisoned in the future for their past irregularities. Raju added, “People would write the epilogue for DMK after the 2021 Assembly elections.”

“Instead of responding to the charges directly, Stalin has deputed KN Nehru to issue a statement. When he was the transport minister, he ruined the department. On instigation from Stalin, Nehru has issued a cheap statement against the Chief Minister,” he added.

Raju also charged Nehru was instrumental for the attack on an English daily during the previous DMK regime.On the charges against Minister SP Velumani, Raju said during the past 10 years, Velumani had brought 123 national awards to Tamil Nadu by his hardwork.

HC recalls parole orders

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has recalled its earlier orders releasing 11 prisoners on parole, on June 8, after government assured quarantine facilities for them.