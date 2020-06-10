STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired teacher found positive for COVID-19 after dying in Puducherry, cases rise to 145

Following his positive test, 19 staff of the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute who came in contact with him have been quarantined and will be tested for COVID-19

Published: 10th June 2020 02:14 PM

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: An 80-year-old man from Tamil Nadu who died here on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said here on Wednesday.

A retired school teacher from Kumalam in Viluppuram district, he was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI) on June 4 with hypertension and diabetes, kidney problems and other health issues. During admission, a temporary address of his relative at Arumparthapuram was given. Following his death, a swab was tested for COVID-19, which turned out to be positive.

Since his family has declined to claim the body and participate in the funeral, steps are being taken to carry out the last rites as per the guidelines, the minister said.

Following his positive test, 19 staff of the IGGGHPGI who came in contact with him have been quarantined. They will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and all were given quarantine leave, he added. The minister also said that he visited the ward which is being disinfected.

Twelve more test positive

Twelve more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Union Territory, taking the total number of cases to 145, said Malladi Krishna Rao.

After the discharge of five persons on Wednesday, the total number of active cases in hospitals stood at 84. He said eight of the 12 new patients were admitted to the government medical college and four to Jipmer. Presently, 37 cases are being treated at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), 43 in Jipmer, 2 in Mahe and 2 outside Puducherry in Chennai.

So far, 145 persons have been infected by the virus of which 60 were discharged after treatment and one died, said the minister.

