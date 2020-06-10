Tamil Nadu records 1685 fresh cases taking total tally to 34,914; death toll at 307

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's death toll crossed the 300 marks and as many as 1,685 new positive coronavirus cases were recorded on Tuesday and the government has announced the addition of over 1,000 beds in hospitals here as part of measures to tackle the pandemic in the state capital.

As the state continued to post a new high of cases on a daily basis with Chennai accounting for a huge chunk, the government asserted that it has been following a multi-pronged approach to tackle the COVID-19 scenario.

Though the state's tally of total infected people rose to 34,914, the active cases were 16,279 and 798 patients got discharged today from various hospitals.

Cumulatively, as on date, 18,325 people recovered from the illness caused by the virus.

With 21 more deaths, the toll touched 307 and those dead include two men who were aged 30 and 90. Of the fresh cases today, Chennai's share was 1,242 and its count of infections stood at 24,545, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 21 deceased, 16 had comorbidities, the government said.

The 30-year old man sans comorbidities died in a private hospital after battling coronavirus induced severe pneumonia. Of the 1,64,620 people who arrived in Tamil Nadu by various modes of transport till Monday, 1,917 have tested positive.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the National Institute of Ageing with 500 beds and all modern amenities, including oxygen lines, will be used for geriatric COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities.

The NIA, a new facility, is on the campus of state-run King's Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research here.

As many as 81 specialty grade doctors, graduate doctors, and all other requisite personnel were being appointed for the facility, he told reporters.

Also, 600 more beds, 300 in Government Ophthalmic Hospital's old campus in Egmore and 300 in Chennai Port Trust' facility here were being added, he said.

The Minister said the government has been following a multi-pronged approach, which includes ramp-up of infrastructure to treat patients and recruitment of health and para-medical professionals, he said.

Already, there are 4,900 beds in four medical college hospitals and an ESI hospital here, he said, adding the Greater Chennai Corporation has 17,500 beds in COVID Care Centres alone.

Asked if it was true that a state-run medical varsity has submitted a report claiming that the virus cases may cross three lakh mark in Tamil Nadu and one lakh in Chennai by mid next month, the Minister said it was a "projection" and the government has been fully geared up to meet an increase in the number of cases.

Over 100 private hospitals in Tamil Nadu have so far uploaded data on bed occupancy and vacancy in their respective facilities in government portal (http://www.stopcorona.tn.gov.in), he said, adding the private institutions have come forward to further increase beds for COVID-19 patients.

The information provided includes contact details, a number of general beds, ICU beds, and ventilators.

Following a claim by an actor and former newsreader of inadequate beds for COVID-19 patients in Chennai, the Minister had on Monday said that a portal would have all information on available beds in private sector hospitals effective June 9.

Also, 108 ambulance facility has been augmented in Chennai for COVID-19 patients by setting up an exclusive 24 x 7 control room, he said.

By dialing 044-4006 7108 (10 lines) people who test positive for coronavirus can immediately avail ambulance service without any delay, Vijayabaskar added.