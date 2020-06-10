Tamil Nadu sees biggest single-day COVID-19 spike with 1,927 new cases, 19 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu saw its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 1,927 people testing positive, of whom 1,392 are in Chennai. With this, the number of cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 36,841. Also, 19 more people died in the state taking the toll to 326.

The new cases included 30 people who returned from other states and countries -- four each from Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka, eight from Maharashtra, three from Andhra Pradesh, one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maldives and Saudi Arabia and two from Kuwait.

Chennai's neighbouring districts also saw a high number of cases, with 182 in Chengalpattu, 105 in Tiruvallur and 33 in Kancheepuram.

With the number of cases rising in Chennai, beds in four Government Medical College Hospitals in Chennai are almost full and the Health Department is increasing the bed strength in various hospitals.

The creation of additional beds means the state also has to increase manpower and infrastructure. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh handed over appointment orders to doctors for COVID-19 duty at the Directorate of Medical Education campus.

Meanwhile, a press release from the Health Department said the state appointed 665 post graduate non-service doctors with a monthly salary of Rs 75,000 and MBBS doctors with a monthly salary of Rs 60,000. The department also appointed 365 lab technicians with a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 and 1,230 multi purpose health workers with a monthly salary of Rs 12,000. All were appointed on contractual basis for three months.

The city also reported 19 COVID-19 deaths. Four people died without comorbidities. The youngest was a 38-year-old man from Chengalpattu who died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, a day after his sample tested positive.

The state also tested 16,667 people on the day. "Also, 1,008 people were discharged following treatment,” said a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.