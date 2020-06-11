25 lakh litres of O2 saved this 54-year-old man from coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: At the time of admission to the Government Rajaji Hospital, a 54-year-old man had moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

Apart from this, he was suffering from diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and obstructive sleep apnea.

He was admitted on May 9. Within a couple of days, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to ventilation.

June 7 -- he was released from the hospital after complete recovery. According to GRH Dean Dr J Sangumani, this man from Goripalayam got treatment for Covid-19 for the longest duration -- about a month.

He was supplied around 25 lakh litres of oxygen while he was on the ventilator, the dean added. Sources said, two doses of the expensive (Rs 45,000 per dose) immuno-suppresive drug ‘Tocilizumab’ was administered to him.

He was the hospital’s first Covid-19 patient to be given that critical drug. However, curing him was not easy.

The major challenges faced by them was due to his obesity and obstructive sleep apnea, said the doctors.

“There was a time when we nearly believed that we would lose him, but he gradually started responding,” said a senior physician.