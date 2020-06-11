One Nation One Market: Centre trying to privatise farming, says farmers association

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Centre’s much-touted ‘One Nation One Market’ scheme, for which an Ordinance was promulgated earlier this month, has evoked widespread criticism in Tamil Nadu. They also attacked the electricity amendment bill, which discourages free power supply to farmers by State governments. The Ordinance has removed commodities such as paddy, wheat, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potato from the list of essential commodities.

Several members of the TN farmers association gathered in front of the Panagal Building in Thanjavur on Wednesday and burnt copies of three Ordinances that they say is against their interest. The legislations, the farmers said, would only benefit private traders and corporate companies. “They will hoard commodities, create an artificial scarcity in the market, and hike prices eventually. The move will affect both the farmer and the consumer,” says Sami Natarajan, secretary of the association.

The Centre, through these legislations, has also abdicated its responsibility of fixing Minimum Support Prices for commodities, as it now claims there’s a level playing field for farmers, traders, and corporate companies. Since majority of the farmers in the country are marginal with small land holdings, they will lose their bargaining power to large private companies, said the protesters.

In Tiruvannamalai, police arrested 103 persons including 11 women for attempting to burn the copies of the amendments to ECA and Electricity (Amendment) Bill. About 220 members of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), staged a demonstration at four locations -- Tiruvannamalai town, Chengam, Sandhavasal and Velananthal -- in the district on Wednesday.