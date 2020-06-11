STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami arrives in Salem on four-day visit, to open Mettur dam on Friday

Meanwhile, BJP has urged the State government to name the two-tier flyover after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday arrived in to Salem on a four-day visit. On Thursday, he will be inaugurating two flyovers — a two-tier flyover constructed at a cost of Rs 441 crore between Kuranguchavadi and Four Roads and another flyover built between Shevapet and Leigh Bazaar for Rs 46.35 crore.

Meanwhile, BJP has urged the State government to name the two-tier flyover after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a press release, former Salem Urban and District President R P Gopinath said that they had submitted a petition to the government in 2018 requesting to name Omalur Main Road after the former PM.

"However, it was named after former Chief Minister MGR. So, the government should consider our request this time," he added.

Initially proposed during the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the flyover was constructed to decongest traffic at important locations, including Kuranguchavadi, New Bus Stand, Four Roads, Alagapuram Main Road, Saradha College Road, and Swarnapuri. In February 2016, she laid the foundation stone. On June 7, 2019, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the first level of this flyover.

CM to open Mettur dam tomorrow

With sufficient storage this year, water will be released from the Mettur dam on June 12. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will open the dam on Friday. The dam will be opened for irrigation on June 12, the traditional date, after a gap of eight years.

The Chief Minister has allocated `6,724.75 crore for desilting and other works in Delta districts. In all, 3,457.15 km of waterways is being desilted. Besides, for Cuddalore district alone, `2 crore has been granted to desilt 199.85 km. Seven senior IAS officers have been monitoring desilting works.

