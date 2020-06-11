Cop at Egmore court tests positive; salon in Tirunelveli sealed after owner gets infected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police personnel, part of the security team at the Egmore court complex, has tested positive for Covid. As judges are working via video conference from their chambers, and there’s limited staff at the campus, employees are urging for the entire premises to be sanitised. The cop was admitted to hospital on Wednesday.

Court sources say another staff member at the campus had tested positive a week ago.

In a separate incident in Tirunelveli, after a salon owner tested positive, his shop in the Tirunelveli Junction has been sealed on Wednesday.

Health officials said, “People coming to his shop, did not adhere to social distancing nor were they wearing masks. Contact tracing of all visitors are on.” The salon owner failed to keep a record of people visiting his shop as advised by the State government. Owners of all other shops in the city have been instructed to keep record of all visitors after this incident. Meanwhile, a worker of Nanguneri tollgate also tested positive and shifted to the Tirunelveli Hospital.