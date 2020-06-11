CWMA meet adjourned after Tamil Nadu resists Karnataka’s bid to discuss Mekedatu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Wednesday adjourned its sixth meeting, after Tamil Nadu strongly opposed Karnataka’s attempt to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue.

The CWMA, after being notified formally as a body under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti during April, held its first meeting through video conferencing, chaired by RK Jain, who is also acting as the part-time chairman of the authority.

The representatives of all the basin States, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry took part in the meeting. For Tamil Nadu, PWD secretary K Manivasan, Cauvery Technical Cell Chairman R Subramanian and senior officials took part in the meeting.