Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu doctor to move ICMR on drug for COVID-19

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed a doctor in Tamil Nadu to make a fresh representation to the Indian Council of Medical Research on his claim that a particular drug can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Disposing of a petition by Dr Vasantha Kumar from Krishnagiri district, a Division Bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar also directed concerned authorities to grant him an opportunity to present his case and pass appropriate orders, as expeditiously as possible.

Vasantha Kumar in his petition submitted that he has authored an article on the use of 'beta-adrenergic blockers,' medications used for reducing blood pressure, in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He further submitted that he had examined in detail the nature of coronavirus and its effects on the human body and the possible cure for it.

He had requested a discussion on the subject for the benefit of public at large and sent a communique to the Union Health department and ICMR.

In his article, he proposed that beta-adrenergic blockers may be beneficial in coronavirus patients with hypertension co morbidity, by regulation of blood pressure and decreasing SARS-CoV-2 cellular entry.

In low doses, beta-adrenergic blockers may be beneficial in COVID-19 patients with normal blood pressure, as it may decrease the SARS- CoV-2 entry into the cell.

The petitioner said as there was no response from the Journals to which he sent his articles, he proceeded to publish it online.

Though he made representations to the ICMR to consider the importance of the concept proposed in his article and conduct clinical trial at the earliest, there was no response.

When the plea came up before the bench through video conference, the doctor claimed that the drug would stop the symptoms and not allow it to develop into fever.

Noting that the cost of the drug would be less than Rs 2 and the poor would benefit from it, the petitioner said as he has not received any response even from ICMR till date, he was constrained to approach the Court.

He prayed for a direction from the Court to ICMR to consider the importance of the concept proposed in his article and to conduct a clinical trial.

The bench disposed of the petition after recording the submissions of Additional Solicitor General G Rajagopalan appearing for the Centre and the counsel for ICMR that the representation of the petitioner would be considered in accordance with the guidelines.