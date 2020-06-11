STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murder at Government Rajaji Hosp a fallout of revenge, confess suspects

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The five suspects, arrested for the murder of a man at Government Rajaji Hospital, have reportedly confessed to the police that the incident was a fallout of revenge.

Mathichiyam police said that preliminary investigations with the suspects, including two teenagers, revealed that they wanted to avenge the killing of one Rajasekar of Santhana Mariamman Temple in Karumbalai by taking the life of at least one person before his first death anniversary that falls on July 19.  

Police arrested P Arun Pandi (20), S Karanraj (20), M Thavasi Pandi (19), A Salmankhan (20)  Vigneshwaran alias Vicky (19), Ramachandran (19), a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, all from Karumbalai, in connection with the murder of Murugan at GRH on Tuesday. 

Sources said that the gang initially tried to track down and kill one B Chandru alias Chandrapandi (41) of PT Colony in Karumbalai who is the prime accused in Rajasekar murder case.

"As he is living outside the city after Rajasekaran's aides cut off his hand, the suspects wanted to take revenge on some other aides of Chandru. And, eventually Murugan became the victim," they said.    

A police officer said that another friend of Rajasekar, one Muthupandi, also had played a role in the murder of Murugan. He said that Muthupandi and Arun Pandi, both friends of Rajasekar,  were kingpins of the murder. "So far, the suspects did not say anything about the role of Rajasekar's wife," he said.

Two cops suspended

The city police suspended two policemen - Head Constable Suresh Kumar and Constable Lakshman - who were on duty at Government Rajaji Hospital when the murder happened.

"Initially they were transferred to City Armed Reserve, citing negligence in duty," sources added.

