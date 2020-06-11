TN government alters English names of 1,018 places to match their Tamil pronounciation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places, in accordance with how they are exactly pronounced in Tamil.

Hereafter the district Collectors will take steps for changing the names of these places through the local bodies concerned.

The announcement in this regard was made in December 2018. Though the G.O for the changed names was issued on April 1, the government has released it only on Wednesday.

Here's a list of some of these places:

Tondiyarpet - Thandaiyaarpettai

Purasawalkam - Purasaivaakkam

Vepery - Vepperi

Perambur - Peramboor

VOC Nagar - Va.OO.Si. Nagar

Kodungaiyur - Kodungaiyoor

Peravallur - Peravalloor

Siruvallur - Siruvalloor

Konnur - Konnoor

Koyembedu - Koyambedu

Egmore - Ezhumboor

Chintadripet - Chintadaripettai

Triplicane - Thiruvallikkeni

Mylapore - Mayilaappoor

Thiruvanmiyur - Thiruvanmiyoor

Mambalam - Maambalam

Saidapet - Saithaappettai

Ekkattuthangal - Eekkattuththaangal

Guindy Park - Gindi Poongaa

Thiyagaraya Nagar - Thiyaagaraaya Nagar

Pallikaranai - Pallikkaranai

Okkiam Thorappakkam - Okkiyam Thuraipakkam

Sholinganallur - Solinganalloor

Uthandi - Uththandi

Mugalivakkam - Mugalivaakkam

Manappakkam - Manappaakkam

Alandur - Aalandhoor

Meenambakkam - Meenambaakkam

Porur - Poroor

Nanganallur - Nangainallur

Adambakkam - Aadhambaakkam

Ambattur - Ambaththoor

Thiruvottriyur - Thiruvotriyoor

Dharmapuri - Tharumapuri

Madavaram - Maathavaram

Dharapuram - Tharaapuram

Coimbatore - Koyampuththoor

Gudalur - Koodaloor

Puducherry - Puthucherry (A place in TN)

Varagur - Varagoor

Talaivasal - Thalaivasal

Kandalur - Kaanthaloor

Thiruverambur - Thiruverumboor

Tuvagudi - Thuvakkudi

Manaparai - Manapparai

Chattrappatti - Chatthirappatti

Pudur - Puthoor

Uthamapalayam - Uthamapaalayam

Vellore - Veeloor

Pernambut - Peranaampattu

Vatalagundu - Vaththalakundu

Thiruvarur - Thiruvaroor

Muthupet - Muthuppettai

Tiruthuraipundi - Thirutthurai Poondi

Kudavasal - Kudavaasal

Nidamangalam - Needaamangalam

Orathanadu - Oratthanaadu

Kattur - Kaattoor

For the complete list: