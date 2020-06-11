STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tusker which killed three people, tranquilized and captured in Krishnagiri district

After getting orders from the top forest officials in the state, the tusker will be relocated out of Hosur Forest Division.

Elephant

A 45-year-old man M Seenivasn native of Megalakoundanoor was trampled by this tusker near Denkanikottai. (Photo | EPS)

By S Sivaguru
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A tusker, around 35-year-old, which killed three people in the last 15 days at Denkanikottai and Jawlagiri forest ranges in Krishnagiri, was tranquilized and then captured in wee hours of Thursday, in a joint operation by forest, police and revenue department officials.

According to Hosur Forest Division District Forest Officer S Prabhu, after a day-long tracking and monitor using drone, the lone tusker was tranquilized in the Denkanikottai Forest Range near Thimmachandiram on wee hours.

“Two teams of veterinarian, each consists about five persons, one headed by Hosur Forest Division veterinarian A Prakash and another headed by veterinarian Arun Sha from Bannerghatta National Park in Karnataka, darted two shots of sedatives at the elephant. Then it was captured and his condition was stable" he said.

After getting orders from the top forest officials in the state, the tusker will be relocated out of Hosur Forest Division, he added.

About 70 forest department staffs including anti-poaching watchers, two veterinarian teams, police, villagers and revenue personnel were supported the operation to capture the tusker, which claimed three human lives in past two weeks.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, A Venkatesh, was also present at the spot to oversee the operation.

Earlier on May 26, a sexagenarian male was trampled to death by the same tusker at the adjoining forest land in Jawlagiri Forest Range and on June 2, a 55-year-old male was killed by the tusker near Chinna Boodhakottai in Denkanikottai Forest Range.

On Wednesday, a 45-year-old man M Seenivasn native of Megalakoundanoor was trampled by this tusker near Denkanikottai. 

After three people were killed within a span of 15 days, villagers staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding to relocate the elephant.

